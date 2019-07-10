1-year-old abducted from San Luis Obispo found safe after Amber Alert

PASO ROBLES (KRON) – A 1-year-old child was found safe Wednesday after an Amber Alert was issued in California saying the boy was abducted from San Luis Obisbo.
Officials said earlier the 1-year-old boy, Namaste Dix, was last seen on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m with his mother, Rashawna Bullock.
Authorities describe Namaste as a boy with brown hair and brown eyes.
Namaste, his mother and another person may be traveling in a 2012 dark gray Jeep Cherokee with California license 6XKD235.
The boy’s mother, Rashawna Bullock, 23, is described as 5-foot-4, 164 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes, according to the CHP.
The other person, Serbina Bullock, 50, is described as 5-foot-4, 150 pounds, black hair and brown eyes.
The CHP says the child was located and the suspects were taken into police custody.
Check back for more details as this is a developing story.