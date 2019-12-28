3-year-old California girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

ORANGE COUNTY (KRON) — CHP issued an Amber Alert for 3-year-old Josephine Lujang, who was last seen Friday afternoon in Garden Grove, a city in northern Orange County.

As of 7:11 p.m., the child was found and the suspect was taken into custody.

Officers are calling this a parental abduction.

Christina Lujan, the 39-year-old mother of Josephine, had a custody visit with her mom and daughter Friday a little before 2 p.m.

When Josephine’s grandma went inside her house and came back out, she found Christina and Josephine gone.

**This AMBER Alert has been deactivated. The child was located and the suspect was taken into custody.** https://t.co/oEB22K4Frl — CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) December 28, 2019

Josephine is 3-foot-3-inches, 45 pounds with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray long sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Christina is described as 5-foot-4-inches, 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gold 2012 Ford Escape with the California license plate 6ZPF343.

No further details were made available.