Amid dry winter, California worries about drought, fires

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – California officials are bracing for the potential of another drought and an early and more intense wildfire season amid a record-breaking warm and dry February.

National Weather Service forecaster Anna Schneider says February is shaping up to be the driest on record for much of the state.

Downtown San Francisco is on its way to its first rain-free February since 1864.

There are chances of light showers on the horizon on March 1 and then not again until March 10.

Two key measurements are expected Thursday that will show just how dry California is.

Latest Stories: