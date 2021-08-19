Amtrak to resume Coast Starlight line after repairing wildfire damage

WEED, CALIFORNIA – JULY 01: Cal Fire firefighters monitor the Lava Fire as it moves through the area on July 01, 2021 in Weed, California. The Lava Fire has burned nearly 20,000 acres and is currently 19 percent contained. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(BCN) — Amtrak will resume full service Monday between Los Angeles and Seattle on its Coast Starlight line after recovering from extensive wildfire damage.

Union Pacific’s Dry Canyon Bridge was damaged by the Lava Fire in July, which affected service between Sacramento and Klamath Falls, Oregon.

Bridge restoration completed two weeks early, and riders can now enjoy rides past Santa Barbara, the Bay Area, Sacramento and Portland before Labor Day weekend.

“Widely regarded as one of the most spectacular of all train routes, the Coast Starlight links the greatest cities on the West Coast,” Amtrak officials said in a news release. “The scenery along the Coast Starlight route is unsurpassed. The dramatic peaks of the Cascade Range and Mount Shasta, lush forests, fertile valleys, and long stretches of Pacific Ocean shoreline provide a stunning backdrop for the journey.”

Riders can view the service’s schedule at Amtrak.com or Amtrak’s mobile app.

Copyright © 2021 Bay City News, Inc.