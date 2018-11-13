Animal disaster group in Chico cares for nearly 1,500 animals affected in Camp Fire

OAKLAND (KRON) - Animals, too, have been impacted by the Camp Fire.

The North Calley Animal Disaster Group in Chico said their volunteers are currently caring for nearly 1500 animals.

That includes about 350 dogs and almost 450 cats.

KRON4's Michelle Kingston found out how you can help those animals from here in the bay area.

"My heart breaks for them you know," Pali Boucher with Rocket Dog Rescue said.

Cats, dogs, ducks and horses are now homeless and without their families because of the Camp Fire in Butte County.

"It's terrifying,” Boucher said. “It's really terrifying for these animals."

Pali Boucher of Rocket Dog Rescue in Oakland is heading up to Chico in a few days with supplies for animals.

She says the shelters up there are full and you can help by fostering and adopting animals here locally.

That will help make room for the Butte County animals that will eventually make their way to the Bay Area in the days and weeks ahead.

"When catastrophe hits and there's animals flooding in and they find ways to house these extra animals but they have to make sense of, 'do these animals have a home, do they have an owner, did their owner survive?'" Boucher said.

Boucher plans to bring a number of dogs back from Butte County to Rocket Dog Rescue beginning this week.

The shelters near the Camp Fire are in need of experienced volunteers.

If you’d like to help text or call Pali Boucher (415) 756-8188 or go to their website.

CLICK HERE FOR OTHER WAYS TO HELP THOSE AFFECTED BY THE CAMP FIRE

