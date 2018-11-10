Another Camp Fire evacuation issued for EB HWY 162/Oro Quincy HWY

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Cal Fire

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - Another Camp Fire evacuation warning has been issued on Saturday morning.

The evacuation is for East Bound Highway 162/Oro Quincy Highway at Canyon Creek Bridge east to Mountain House Road.

Cal Fire's incident statement says this includes communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Mountain House, and Bloomer Hill.

"Please be advised, winds are expected to significantly increase which may result in this warning being upgraded to an order."

*URGENT* Camp Fire Incident Evacuation Warning 11.10.18 #campfire @ButteSheriff @paradise_ca @CHP_Valley @CountyofButte pic.twitter.com/Leiw8U4xcX — CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) November 10, 2018

