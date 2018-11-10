California

Another Camp Fire evacuation issued for EB HWY 162/Oro Quincy HWY

By:

Posted: Nov 10, 2018 10:33 AM PST

Updated: Nov 10, 2018 10:33 AM PST

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - Another Camp Fire evacuation warning has been issued on Saturday morning. 

The evacuation is for East Bound Highway 162/Oro Quincy Highway at Canyon Creek Bridge east to Mountain House Road.

Cal Fire's incident statement says this includes communities of Berry Creek, Brush Creek, Mountain House, and Bloomer Hill. 

"Please be advised, winds are expected to significantly increase which may result in this warning being upgraded to an order."

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App