Another school fight sends student to hospital

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (CNN Newsource) — Students are upset to hear that one of their classmates is in the hospital after some sort of fight after school on Thursday.

Newport Beach police and school officials are still investigating what led up to the incident but students said a group of kids were fooling around and teasing each other, when all of a sudden it turned physical.

The Corona Del Mar campus is home to both the middle school and high school.

The boy that was hurt is a seventh grader, just 13 years old.

His mother said her son doesn’t really know the 9th grader who assaulted him.

The principal sent out a message alerting parents. It reads in part, “One student was taken to the hospital and we remain in contact with the parents. The other student was arrested. The district is working with site administrators to determine disciplinary action.”

District officials also say they’ll be talking to students in class today about the appropriate ways of dealing with conflicts.

Just last week, a boy in Moreno Valley was attacked by fellow students at his middle school — he didn’t survive his injuries.

Students are Corona Del Mar said they don’t understand why some people turn to violence.