A woman was detained by authorities as a number of anti-mask protesters staged an action at the Westfield Century City mall in Los Angeles, California, on January 3.

The protesters streamed as they walked through a Ralph’s supermarket and around the mall. A number of verbal and physical skirmishes were reported.

The source of this footage said the woman seen being detained in it was “the main disruptor” and that she was later released. This information has not been independently verified.



Latest Stories: