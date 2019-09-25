Anti-vaxxers collect petition signatures for statewide ballot initiative

SACRAMENTO (KRON) – Opponents of California’s new vaccine laws are set to start collecting signatures for a statewide ballot initiative.

The group wants voters to decide whether a law Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed should go into effect.

Secretary of State Alex Padilla this week cleared opponents of SB276 and SB714 to start collecting signatures for a ballot initiative against the vaccine bills.

The group wants voters to weigh in on whether the measures should become law.

They allow for a state-wide crackdown of schools and doctors with higher numbers of childhood vaccine exemptions.

In order to qualify for the 2020 ballot, the Secretary of State says the group will need to collect 623,212 signatures from registered voters, which is 5-percent of the total votes Governor Newsom got in the 2018 election.

The campaign against California’s new vaccine law comes after intense protests at the State Capitol after Governor Newsom signed the bills into law.

Leaders of the campaign were not available for comment Tuesday.

The governor defended his decision to sign it at a recent press conference.

“I’m proud of the fact that I listened to my administration, I listened to folks on all sides of this debate, and I supported the vaccination bill because I felt it can be implemented in an effective manner,” Governor Newsom said.

The Secretary of State’s Office says the group has until Dec. 9 to gather signatures.