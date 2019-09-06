Arizona hiker dies after Yosemite’s Half Dome trail fall

YOSEMITE NTL PARK, CA – AUGUST 28: A view of Half Dome and the Yosemite Valley on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite National Park, California. As the Rim Fire continues to burn on the western edge of Yosemite National Park, the valley floor of the park remains open. The Rim Fire has charred more than […]

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) – A hiker in Yosemite National Park fell to her death while climbing to the top of iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome, where cables are installed each summer.

Park spokesman Scott Gediman says 29-year-old Danielle Burnett, of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, was scaling the steepest part of the trail Thursday when she fell more than 500 feet down the steep, rocky terrain.

Gediman says Burnett was dead when Park Rangers arrived on the scene.

Rangers installed cables to help hikers get to the top of the 8,800-foot rock face.

The cables are installed each summer to assist the climbs of thousands of hikers who make the popular 14-mile round trip.

Gediman says the incident remains under investigation.

