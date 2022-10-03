(Inside California Politics) — California Assembly member Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, joined Inside California Politics co-host Nikki Laurenzo to discuss the veto of a pair of Kindergarten-related bills by Governor Gavin Newsom.

AB-1973, authored by Asm. McCarty, would have expanded the school day for Kindergarten students at California public schools.

SB-70, authored by Sen. Susan Rubio and co-authored by Asm. McCarty would have required Kindergarten for students to enter 1st grade in California.

Asm. McCarty says he believes the California Department of Finance got it wrong when analyzing the economic impacts of the bill.

He also praised Gov. Newsom’s commitment to early childhood education, and vowed to support the reintroduction of both bills next year.