SAN Francisco, Calif. (KRON) – California Assemblyman Kevin Kiley announced Tuesday he’s running to replace Gov. Newsom in the upcoming recall election.

It’s official. I’m running to replace Gavin Newsom as the Governor of California. — Kevin Kiley (@KevinKileyCA) July 6, 2021

Kiley adds to the list of Republicans set to be on the ballot in September. The lead proponent of the recall has asked him to get in the race.

Kiley is a constant vocal critic of Newsom in the California legislature.

Last year, Kiley sued Newsom for his pandemic-related policies, a matter that is now in the hands of the California Supreme Court.