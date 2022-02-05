At least 6 people fall through ice while skating at Sierra County reservoir, 1 person still missing

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — At least half a dozen people fell through the ice Saturday afternoon while skating at Stampede Meadows Reservoir in Sierra County.

Sierra County Sheriff’s Office contacted Truckee fire crews to help with the rescue.

Truckee Fire Protection District officials posted on social media at 5:49 p.m. that CareFlight and California Highway Patrol helicopters assisted in the rescue effort.

Helicopter crews transported rescue personnel to the area and provided medical aid to five people who were able to get themselves out of the icy water.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office also responded with their dive team and remote operated vehicle.

They are working with the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office to search for at least one other missing person.

Truckee Fire officials are warning the public to stay off the ice on area lakes.

“It is impossible to know the safety and stability of the ice, especially with the recent warmer temperatures,” Truckee Fire officials advised in their post.