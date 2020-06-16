Attorney general rolls out proposal for police reform in California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – The state attorney general on Monday rolled out his proposals for police reform across California.

“Our actions and reforms have to be meaningful,” Xavier Becerra said.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced his proposals for police departments across the state.

Among them, a proposal to decertify police officers for serious misconduct, a system the state does not have.

Becerra says what that looks like is to be determined.

“It could take any number of forms. You could think of other professions that require certification of licensing, certainly there would be a due process requirement, a collection of facts and evidence,” Becerra said.

The attorney general also called on agencies to require officers to intervene if another is using excessive force, along with a ban on the use of the chokehold technique, and limiting the use of canines.

Becerra wants agencies to place limits on how officers respond to crowd control tactics, with guidance on rubber bullets, tear gas and batons.

He also suggests the state reexamine the role of police in addressing homelessness and mental health issues.

He says officers are not trained to be social workers or mental health specialists.

“They are trained to protect, and they are trained to use force,” Becerra said.

Asked about reconsidering officers’ qualified immunity which usually protects them in use of force cases, and the idea of appointing independent prosecutors to review deadly force cases, Becerra says everything should be on the table.

“I welcome all ideas, some will get adopted, others won’t,” Becerra said.

State law will adopt some of the recommendations beginning in January, including more officer training on de-escalation and implicit bias.

Becerra says law enforcement doesn’t have to wait until then to apply his suggestions.

Latest Stories: