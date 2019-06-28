Attorney of Coachella puppy tosser: ‘Puppies aren’t people’

INDIO (CNN) – The California woman accused of dumping 7 puppies near a dumpster in Coachella was back in court Thursday.

But it was a statement made by her attorney that drew audible gasps from the courtroom.

The attorney defending Deborah Culwell says her bail shouldn’t be increased because her alleged crime is against animals, not people.

Culwell is charged with 7 counts of animal cruelty after tossing week-old puppies into a Coachella dumpster.

Police also found 38 other dogs at her home.

Two of those puppies now live at Katie Phillips’ home where she is raising them before they find their forever homes.

“Well I think from the day they were born they were probably isolated and kept away from humans. so they don’t even know what human touch is all about, it’s not a good thing. It’s a scary thing,” she said.

Phillips has taken care of hundreds of dogs, and one of the dogs she took home has already found a rescue home.

As for the 7 puppies thrown away in the dumpster, one later died.

Culwell relinquished ownership of all her animals.

