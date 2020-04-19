Former Auburn mayor who quit after criticizing Trump dies in crash

AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL/AP) – Firefighters in Placer County are investigating a small plane crash near the Auburn Airport Saturday morning that left one person dead and another injured, according to CAL FIRE officials.

Officials said the small aircraft went down just after 11 a.m. and responders found two passengers inside.

According to a city official source, the person who died in the plane crash was Auburn Mayor Dr. William Kirby.

CAL FIRE said the crash is under investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration.

Kirby had recently announced plans to resign from his position as mayor after receiving backlash for some social media posts.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

