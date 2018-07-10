Authorities issue warning after someone throws fake $100 bills on busy street

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EL DORADO HILLS (KRON) - If you saw a bunch of Benjamins scattered across a busy street, would you risk your life to collect as much as you can?

That's what happened over the weekend on El Dorado Hills Boulevard in El Dorado Hills, which is located about 22 miles east of Sacramento.

On Saturday, the Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that people had wandered into the "50 mph+ traffic to collect them."

"Please be cautious when accepting large bills as criminals might attempt to pass them even if they're clearly fake. Creating, possessing, and passing fraudulent bills is a crime investigated by EDSO and the US Secret Service," the Sheriff's Office said in the post.

