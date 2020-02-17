Authorities looking for armed and dangerous felon known to frequent Sacramento, Reno

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (KRON) – Authorities in Lassen County are looking for a kidnapping suspect believed to be armed and dangerous.

According to authorities, 41-year-old Maitland Carpenter went to a home in Susanville Monday morning and left the home with Dorothie Janaybean Crosby and another man.

Authorities believe Crosby is about 25-years-old and is also known as Miles, Janay Crosby, and Janay Miles.

Officials said Crosby is considered to be at risk with Carpenter and is being held against her will.

Authorities said Carpenter is known to frequent both the Sacramento and Reno areas.

If you see the suspect, do not approach him. Call Lt. Dave Woginirich at 530-257-6121.

