Authorities make arrests in Fresno mass shooting that killed 4

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have made arrests in connection with a mass shooting at a football watch party last month that claimed the lives of four people in Fresno.
Police Chief Andy Hall will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to make the announcement.
On Nov. 17, at least two suspects entered a backyard in the 5300 block of east Lamona Avenue and opened fire.
Ten people were shot — four were killed.
No other information was immediately available.
This story will be updated.
Latest Stories: