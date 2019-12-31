Authorities make arrests in Fresno mass shooting that killed 4

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have made arrests in connection with a mass shooting at a football watch party last month that claimed the lives of four people in Fresno.

Police Chief Andy Hall will hold a news conference at 11 a.m. to make the announcement.

On Nov. 17, at least two suspects entered a backyard in the 5300 block of east Lamona Avenue and opened fire.

Ten people were shot — four were killed.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

