SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested in Santa Cruz County, the sheriff’s office announced Saturday on Facebook. The two identified as Jamie Rivera and Martin Arvizu were inside a car that deputies exercised a search warrant due to the former’s probation status.

On Friday, deputies spotted a car at gas station on Green Valley Road that belonged to a wanted subject. Authorities said they approached the occupants of the vehicle and later found a loaded ghost gun, another loaded firearm, open alcohol containers, and a large quantity of marijuana.

In addition to the two suspects, the car had a 17-year-old girl and two small children inside it. Both Rivera and Arvizu are convicted felons and were both taken to county jail.

Two other busts involving drugs or firearms in the region happened under the jurisdiction of Alameda County and Marin County.

The former incident in Alameda County had over 90 pounds of fentanyl being seized. The latter involved a narcotics dealer who was arrested thanks in part to a detective who went undercover.