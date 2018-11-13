Authorities still assessing why California shooter snapped
THOUSAND OAKS (AP) - Investigators trying to understand why a gunman killed 12 people at a Southern California bar said Monday they have no new information to release.
Authorities have not shared what motive might have led Ian David Long, a 28-year-old former Marine, to snap last Wednesday night before killing himself.
Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Eric Buschow urged patience, noting large investigations take time.
Meanwhile, a federal official briefed on the investigation tells The Associated Press the gunman posted to social media at least twice during the shooting.
According to the official, who was not authorized to discuss the investigation publicly and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity, the posts were three minutes apart.
The first suggested the gunman killed because "life is boring so why not?" The second discusses his mental state.
- COMIC BOOK GENIUS STAN LEE DIES AT 95
- INTERACTIVE MAP: WHERE IS THE CAMP FIRE BURNING
- SMOKE FROM CAMP FIRE POURS INTO BAY AREA
- PG&E CRITICIZED OVER DEADLY CAMP FIRE
- RECALL: TWO PET FOOD MAKERS RECALL DRY DOG FOOD
Bay Area News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Donate: Nexstar's Red Cross Fire Relief Fund
- Rob Black's Winners & Losers: Fires to cost homeowners $2.6B
- 11 injured in 'chain reaction' crash involving big rig, 21 cars on Hwy 1 in Santa Cruz
- Woolsey Fire in Southern California flares up; new evacuations possible
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-