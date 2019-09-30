Average gas price in California surpasses $4 a gallon

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gas prices in California are nearing multi-year highs, according to GasBuddy.

Right now the state’s average is $4.029, according to AAA, and that’s three cents a gallon away from the highest since July 2014.

In San Francisco, the average price is $4.21 a gallon according to AAA.

>> Click here to check out an interactive map of gas prices where you live.

“Unplanned maintenance issues at the Chevron and Marathon refineries in Los Angeles County are the primary reason,” AAA spokesman Jeffrey Spring said last week of the expected hike.

The hikes apparently started after the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s oil infrastructure earlier in September, while other experts cite the recent gas tax hikes in the state.

While the current national average, $2.654, pales in comparison to California’s $4.029 average, prices in the state are still well under the record set in October 2012, when the price for regular unleaded gas in California averaged $4.671, according to AAA.

