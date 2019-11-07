Bakersfield couple charged in toddler’s death accused of trying to sell other child

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Bakersfield couple charged with child cruelty after failing to get medical treatment for their 19-month-old who later died are also accused of selling or trying to sell another child to an acquaintance in Arizona, according to police.

Tashe Gregory, 21, and Billy Ray Webb, 32, are each being held on $1 million bail in the 19-month-old girl’s death.

The couple told police after the child’s death in August 2018 that the girl had been ill about five days before dying, according to a probable cause declaration filed in Superior Court.

“Both acknowledge the child had a fever and change in behavior, but did not seek medical care until the child had respiratory distress,” a detective wrote in the declaration.

An autopsy determined the girl died from a fractured rib that punctured an intestine, leading to a systemic infection, according to the declaration. The document also says Gregory had contacted the coroner’s office and demanded it not perform an autopsy.

Gregory and Webb’s other children were taken into protective custody with the exception of an 8-month-old. Detectives later discovered the couple either sold or tried to sell that child to someone in Arizona, according to the declaration.

The 8-month-old was taken into protective custody in Phoenix, Ariz. The child had physical developmental delays believed to have been caused by neglect, according to the declaration.

No one other than the couple have been charged in the case, according to court records.

Gregory and Webb are next due in court Dec. 10.

