Two injured in Bakersfield mall shooting, police searching for suspect

California

by: KGET

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET/KRON) — Bakersfield police say they are searching for a suspect following a shooting Monday night at the Valley Plaza Mall.

Police say two people suffered moderate injuries in the shooting that started as a physical fight between two groups.

Kern County Chief Investigator Lyle Martin said during the fight a man in a hooded sweatshirt took out a firearm and began firing.

Martin said the suspect fled from the mall after the shooting.

The Valley Plaza Mall is largest mall in the San Joaquin Valley.

This is developing, check back for updates

