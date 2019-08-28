Bakersfield man admits to ‘honor killing’ of daughter-in-law due to affair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man arrested earlier this week admitted to shooting to death his daughter-in-law in what he described as an “honor killing” because she was having an affair and threatened to leave the family, court documents say.

Jagjit Singh, 65, also said Sumandeep Kaur Kooner threatened to “sully his honor” by calling police and reporting he attempted to sexually assault her, according to the documents.

Singh told investigators he shot the 37-year-old Kooner three times and no one else was involved in the killing.

He pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder Wednesday and was ordered held on $1 million bail. His next court date is set for Oct. 2.

Police were called to a house in the 3200 block of Monache Meadows Drive at around 11:35 a.m. Monday and found Kooner’s body inside. She suffered gunshot wounds to her neck and face, documents said.

Singh’s case bears certain similarities to another killing that occurred in Bakersfield within the past year in which preventing shame to the family was given as a motive.

In February, Beant Dhillon was arrested in the killing of her newborn grandson, whose body was found buried in the family’s southwest Bakersfield backyard.

It’s alleged Dhillon, 43, drowned the baby to avoid family shame because her daughter was 15 years old at the time she gave birth.

Dhillon is charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail. Her next court hearing is scheduled Dec. 6.

Dhillon’s husband, Jagsir Singh, 48, was arrested on charges of helping cover up the crime, according to court documents. He bailed out and hanged himself at their house in the 5200 block of Shining Crag Avenue.

And Dhillon’s adult nephew, Bakshinderpal Singh Mann, is also accused of helping cover up the baby’s death. He remains at large.

