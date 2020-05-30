Bakersfield police arrest man accused of driving through crowd protesters, striking girl

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police said a 31-year-old man has been arrested for attempted murder, accused of driving through a crowd of protesters Friday evening in Downtown Bakersfield during demonstrations in the death of George Floyd.

The department said Michael Tran drove a Toyota Rav4 through a crowd and struck a 15 year old girl. She was suffered minor injuries.

In a statement early Saturday morning, Bakersfield police said Tran drove past the crowd on Truxtun several times, and at least twice spoke to protesters on the street. Officials said Tran may have antagonized the protesters.

According to police, at one point Tran lowered his window and gestured toward the crowd. That’s when he accelerated and struck the 15-year-old.

The alleged act was captured on camera by onlookers and by 17 News cameras.

Tran was booked into the Kern County Jail for attempted murder and is being held on $500,000 bail, according to a Kern County inmate database.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.

