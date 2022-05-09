County election officials across California have begun sending out vote-by-mail ballots to registered voters.

Monday marked the last day counties could start mailing out the ballots for California’s June 7, 2022 primary election.

Every registered voter is receiving a ballot in the mail because of a law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom, AB 37, that ensures all voters are sent ballots that can be returned by mail, at a secure drop box, or in person.

Early voting sites are set to open between May 9 and June 6, and all counties will open ballot drop-off locations for vote-by-mail ballots. To find a location near you, enter your address here.

On Election Day, June 7, polls will be open around the state from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

To make sure a vote-by-mail ballot is counted, it has to be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the county elections office no later than seven days after June 7, election officials said.

Voters can track their vote-by-mail ballot by signing up at WheresMyBallot.sos.ca.gov to receive status alerts by text, email or voice.

How to check if you’re registered to vote

May 23 is the last day to register to vote for the primary election.

To check your voter registration status, visit voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or call the Voter Hotline at 1-800-345-8683.

How to register to vote

Those eligible to vote can register or update their registration online at registertovote.ca.gov. For those who would prefer to fill out a physical form, voter registration applications can be found at post offices and libraries.

Keep in mind that you have to re-register to vote if you’ve moved, changed your name, or changed your political party preference.

What if I miss the deadline?

Those who miss the deadline to register to vote 15 days before an election can still go to their county

elections office, vote center, or polling place on or before Election Day and complete the conditional voter

registration process, referred to as the”Same Day Voter Registration.”

What if I need a replacement ballot?

Those who do not receive their vote-by-mail ballots or end up losing or destroying the one they receive can vote in person.

If they can’t vote in person at the polls, they can apply in writing for a late vote-by-mail ballot and provide the application in person to county elections official, either by the person or a representative.

What will be on the ballot for the June 7 primary election?

Gov. Gavin Newsom is up for reelection for his final term after winning a recall election last year.

The ballot will also include these offices:

• Lieutenant Governor

• Secretary of State

• Controller

• Treasurer

• Attorney General

• Insurance Commissioner

• Member, State Board of Equalization

• State Superintendent of Public Instruction

• U.S. Representative in Congress

• State Senator

• State Assembly Member

The ballot will also have two election contests for U.S. Senate: the regularly scheduled election for the full

6-year term and a special election for the remainder of the current term.

Ballot could also have local contests.

In Los Angeles, key local races on this year’s ballot include the race to replace L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti and the race to unseat L.A. County Sheriff Alex Villanueva.

The 2022 primary election voter guide can be found online here.