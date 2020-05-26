Barbershops, hair salons allowed to reopen in most California counties with modifications

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — California counties that have been approved to move further with reopening are now allowed to reopen barbershops and hair salons with modifications, Governor Gavin Newsom announced Tuesday.
Newsom said 47 counties have been approved to move further in reopening. Eleven counties have not yet been approved in the state.
Most Bay Area counties have not been approved to reopen further expect for Sonoma, Napa, and Solano counties.
The governor said his office is working with legislature on guidelines to reopen nail salons. He said more guidance is needed there and in other personal care service sectors.
He also said California will continue to modify its stay at home order within the next few days and the next few weeks.
