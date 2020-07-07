Bay Area father of 3 shot and killed during Sierra trip with son, who hid from gunman in wilderness for 30 hours

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A Danville doctor and father of three was shot to death by a gunman while on a trip with his son over the weekend in Sierra County.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the family, 45-year-old Ari Gershman was off-roading in a new four-wheel drive Jeep with his son Jack near Downieville when the two got lost in Tahoe National Forest.

At some point, an unidentified gunman opened fire on Gershman, killing him.

The fundraising page states Gershman’s son hid in the wilderness for over 30 hours until he was found by a search team and rescued Saturday.

In a Facebook post, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said the suspect was later stopped in an ATV and is suspected of shooting and wounding two other people in a separate attack Friday.

The suspect’s identity was not released, and the sheriff’s office said it will release more information “in the coming days.”

Ari Gershman leaves behind his wife Paige, who is “in the fight of her life right now undergoing Chemo treatments for Cancer,” and their three children, according to the family’s fundraising page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

