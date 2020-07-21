Bay Area hairstylist prepares outdoor stations as new guidelines released

LOS GATOS, Calif. (KRON) – The state released new guidelines Monday for personal care services to reopen outdoors.

The updated guidelines apply to personal care services including:

Personal care that requires touching a client’s face

Waxing

Esthetics

Skin care

Cosmetology

Nail services

Massage therapy in non-healthcare settings

Electrology, tattooing, and piercing services are not permitted in outdoor settings.

Already setting up the first of several stations outside her Los Gatos salon was a very excited Laura Chicoine.

“I’m thrilled, I love being outdoors anyway, I camp, I horseback ride. For me to work outdoors is almost a dream come true,” Chicoine said.

Governor Newsom waived parts of a statewide order that forced this and other salons to close after they had opened for just two days last week amid a resurgence of the coronavirus.

That sparked protests, petitions and the argument that salons should be allowed some leeway similar to outdoor dining and other businesses, says attorney Fred Jones.

“We’re grateful that the confusion that was caused last Monday by his initial authorization for our salons to work outside, much like other industries including restaurants, followed three hours later by our state board saying not so fast governor. At least we’ve got that confusion now cleared up,” Jones said.

New guidelines allow tents or canopies so long as stylists and clients wear face coverings and chairs are kept six feet apart.

While not optimal for larger salons that lack outdoor space, the new rules mean that smaller shops and many independent stylists can get back to work amid pent up demand for a haircut.

“I had multiple clients that called and they just weren’t comfortable. They’ve been staying at home, staying out of the public, they’ve got older parents, they’ve got younger children. They just don’t want to get infected or be around enclosed environment. So I’ve had multiple requests already for outdoor services,” Chicoine said.

