Bay Area narrowly averts region-wide shutdown based on ICU beds

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The Bay Area narrowly averted the state-mandated stay-at-home order after new data released by California on Friday shows the region’s ICU capacity remains slightly above the 15% threshold that must be met to trigger the lockdown.

According to the state’s Department of Public Health, the current available ICU capacity by region is:

Bay Area : 16.7%

: 16.7% Greater Sacramento Region : 14.8%

: 14.8% Northern California : 26.6%

: 26.6% San Joaquin Valley : 4.5%

: 4.5% Southern California : 6.2%

: 6.2%

The counties that fall under the Bay Area region are Alameda, Contra Costa, Marin, Monterey, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Solano, and Sonoma.

While several Bay Area counties are already under a self-imposed stay-at-home order, with Sonoma County set to join them at midnight, the remaining counties including San Mateo have not enacted the order.

Regions that fall under the stay-at-home order mandate will be on lockdown for at least three weeks.

All operations in the following sectors must close:

Indoor Playgrounds

Indoor Recreational Facilities

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Personal Care Services

Museums, Zoos, and Aquariums

Movie Theaters

Wineries

Bars, Breweries, and Distilleries

Family Entertainment Centers

Card rooms and Satellite Wagering

Casinos

Limited Services

Live Audience Sports

Amusement Parks

The following sectors will have additional modifications in addition to 100 percent masking and physical distancing:

Outdoor Recreational Facilities: Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted.

Allow outdoor operation only without any food, drink or alcohol sales. Additionally, overnight stays at campgrounds will not be permitted. Retail: Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Shopping Centers : Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems.

: Allow indoor operation at 20 percent capacity with entrance metering and no eating or drinking in the stores. Additionally, special hours should be instituted for seniors and others with chronic conditions or compromised immune systems. Hotels and Lodging: Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only.

Allow to open for critical infrastructure support only. Restaurants: Allow only for take-out or pick-up.

Allow only for take-out or pick-up. Offices: Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible.

Allow remote only except for critical infrastructure sectors where remote working is not possible. Places of Worship: Allow outdoor services only.

Allow outdoor services only. Entertainment Production including Professional Sports: Allow operation without live audiences. Additionally, testing protocol and “bubbles” are highly encouraged.

The following sectors are allowed to remain open when a remote option is not possible with appropriate infectious disease preventative measures including 100% masking and physical distancing:

Critical Infrastructure

Schools that are already open for in-person learning

Non-urgent medical and dental care

Child care and pre-K

California recorded a record of 35,468 new cases of the virus as well as 159 new deaths, both in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,485,703 cases and 20,622 deaths state wide with a 9.7 percent positivity rate.

California, as a whole, is divided into five regions: Northern California, Bay Area, Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley, and Southern California.

Currently the Greater Sacramento, San Joaquin Valley and Southern California regions are under the mandatory stay-at-home orders.