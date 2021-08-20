Bay Area woman rescues livestock from Caldor Fire

(KRON) – Chantel Tieman, of the Hold Your Horses Livestock Emergency Evacuation program, has been rescuing all sorts of livestock since the start of the Caldor Fire.

In addition to taking animals in, the organization goes to locations to feed animals if they have been left behind by owners who had to flee at a moments notice.

More than a dozen volunteers help with the effort.

The organization brings the animals to farms and ranches in safer locations while the original owners get back on their feet.

