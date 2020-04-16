City reopens beaches, parks, open spaces in Santa Cruz

SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Officials in Santa Cruz County on Wednesday announced parks, beaches, and some recreational areas will reopen to the public starting Thursday, April 16 as the temporary park/beach closure has expired.

However, officials said the state and county stay-at-home orders remain in effect, and social distancing orders will continue to be enforced.

“While outdoor exercise is considered an essential activity, it should be done close to home. Residents are advised to use outdoor City facilities within their neighborhoods. Travelling to a destination for exercise continues to be considered non-essential,” a statement from the city read.

All parks, beaches, open spaces, multi-use trails, and the Santa Cruz Wharf are now open, as well as all park and Beach Street restrooms.

The following closures remain in effect:

Basketball courts, athletic fields, skate parks, DeLaveaga Golf Course, DeLaveaga Disc Golf Course, archery, lawn bowling, and playgrounds will remain closed.

Beach volleyball courts on Main Beach will remain closed.

Santa Cruz Wharf restrooms will remain closed.

West Cliff parking lots, East Cliff parking areas, and parking along Swanton Drive near Natural Bridges State Beach will remain closed.

The Depot Park parking lot and Sanctuary Exploration Center parking lot will remain closed.

Park facilities including swimming pools will remain closed.

Officials said they will monitor situations and may initiate additional closures if the shelter-in-place orders are not followed.

