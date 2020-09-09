Bear Fire: Evacuations underway in Butte County

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) — Areas of Butte County were issued Evacuation Orders and Warnings over the last few hours as the Bear Fire burning in Plumas County came near.
A warning quickly became an order for Feather Falls and Clipper Mills at 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, also expanding to apply to the residents of Berry Creek, Brush Creek and Forbestown. The orders increased to other communities from there.
Here’s where the county stands on evacuations, according to CAL FIRE/Butte County Fire Department:
Evacuation Orders
12:25 a.m. Wednesday – Cherokee Road at Highway 70, south to Thompson Flat Cemetery Road, all areas east to Lake Oroville
11 p.m. Tuesday – Kelly Ridge, Copley Acres
10:38 p.m. Tuesday – East of Miners Ranch Road at Highway 162 & Oro-Bangor Highway (Bangor and part of Mt. Ida)
3:25 p.m. Tuesday – Feather Falls, Clipper Mills, Berry Creek, Brush Creek and Forbestown
Evacuation Warnings
1:50 a.m. Wednesday – Oroville, Bangor, Palermo-Honcut
A map detailing the evacuation orders and updates by region can be viewed here.
