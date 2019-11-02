Berries sold at Raley’s grocery stores recalled over Hepatitis A concerns

(CNN) — A California company is recalling packages of frozen fruit that may be contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Wawona Frozen Foods says the recalled bags of berries were sold at Aldi and Raley’s grocery stores.

According to the company, a government sampling program tested for the virus and received a positive result.

It says the recall is just a precaution.

No illnesses have been reported.

The recall includes frozen raspberries sold under Aldi and Raley’s private labels and aldi-branded frozen berry mixes.

Health officials say people should not eat these berries.

Instead they need to return them to the stores.

