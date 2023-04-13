(KRON) — A big rig was flipped to its side Thursday afternoon in Santa Cruz County, California Highway Patrol tweeted. Travelers are asked to avoid the area of SR-152 and Red Hawk Place.

Authorities said SR-129 should be used as an alternate route in the meantime. CHP said the road was estimated to be reopened around 7:10 p.m., but the law enforcement agency did not confirm if it reopened.

A semi-truck was flipped to its side on Thursday, April 13 on SR-152 (CHP Santa Cruz).

CHP Santa Cruz first tweeted about the incident at 5:10 p.m. As of 8:30 p.m., no other information was released by the agency.