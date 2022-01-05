Big Sur waterfalls are alive thanks to powerful storms

BIG SUR, Calif. (KRON) — One of California’s most beautiful consequences from winter rainstorms are waterfalls.

Along Big Sur’s coastline, crystal-clear rainwater is gushing down the mountains and flowing out to the Pacific Ocean.

Sunny and calm weather this week allowed outdoor enthusiasts to hike out iconic waterfalls, including Salmon Creek Falls, McWay Falls, Black Swift Falls, Limekiln Falls, and Pfeiffer Falls.

Moment Of Zen: I spent the first day of 2022 chasing Big Sur waterfalls. The falls are pumping with rainwater thanks to recent storms. 1st waterfall is Salmon Creek, 2nd is Black Swift Falls at Ragged Point.@kron4news pic.twitter.com/dPXtVFpxiz — Amy Larson (@AmyLarson25) January 5, 2022

December’s rainstorms dropped 17.64 inches of rain on Big Sur, according to the National Weather Service.

An abundance of rivers and streams flow into this rugged region of wilderness on the far south end Monterey County.

When runoff from storms reach steep elevation changes, new waterfalls form and old waterfalls are super-charged. Some of the falls have quadrupled in size compared to three months ago.

For people who love chasing waterfalls, this week is the time to head outside. KRON4’s 7-day weather forecast reports skies will remain partly cloudy, with a chance of light rain Friday.