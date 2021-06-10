Nearly 14% of the United States population is composed of immigrants. But in reality, the vast majority of Americans today are here because of relatives who immigrated from other countries some time in the last several hundred years.
And while the distinctive American culture and spirit is the result of blending many diverse cultures and histories, the United States has for centuries had an up-and-down relationship with immigration.
Each era of immigration has been met with reductive ideas and resistance, whether the backlash was directed toward the Chinese, Irish, Italians, or Mexicans. Immigration laws have targeted specific groups at various times, stoking intolerance and preventing people from truly joining American society. Over time, however, as laws changed to be more equitable and immigrants found their footings, we have reaped the rewards of innovation in business, music, art, literature, dance, food, societal norms, entertainment, and sports—all while realizing a greater understanding of and respect for different cultures, religions, and ideas.
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest sources of immigrants to California using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Keep reading to find out more about the immigrant community in your home state.
1 / 50Pixabay
#50. Netherlands
California
– Number of residents: 17,375
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 85,161
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #69 most common country of origin
2 / 50Pixabay
#49. Turkey
California
– Number of residents: 18,501
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 119,380
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #54 most common country of origin
3 / 50HandmadePictures // Shutterstock
#48. South Africa
California
– Number of residents: 19,549
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 104,022
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #56 most common country of origin
4 / 50Michael Shade // Wikicommons
#47. Ecuador
California
– Number of residents: 21,442
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 438,474
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #19 most common country of origin
5 / 50Simon // Pixabay
#46. Australia
California
– Number of residents: 22,172
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 92,483
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #64 most common country of origin
6 / 50Nahlik // Shutterstock
#45. Poland
California
– Number of residents: 22,481
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 410,841
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #21 most common country of origin
7 / 50Augustin Lazaroiu // Shutterstock
#44. Romania
California
– Number of residents: 23,766
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 162,046
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #45 most common country of origin
8 / 50neiljs // Flickr
#43. Ethiopia
California
– Number of residents: 24,458
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 249,777
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #34 most common country of origin
9 / 50Pedro Szekely // Flickr
#42. Portugal
California
– Number of residents: 24,570
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 171,118
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #44 most common country of origin
10 / 50Cheng Qian // Unsplash
#41. Burma
California
– Number of residents: 25,835
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
National
– Number of residents: 147,573
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #47 most common country of origin
11 / 50Bernard Gagnon // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Syria
California
– Number of residents: 27,641
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 95,802
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #63 most common country of origin
12 / 50OpenUpEd // Flickr
#39. Nigeria
California
– Number of residents: 27,884
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 350,272
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #26 most common country of origin
13 / 50Unsplash
#38. Lebanon
California
– Number of residents: 30,718
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 121,697
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #52 most common country of origin
14 / 50Pixabay
#37. Italy
California
– Number of residents: 31,116
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 332,857
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #30 most common country of origin
15 / 50Wikimedia Commons
#36. Israel
California
– Number of residents: 33,224
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 135,672
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #50 most common country of origin
16 / 50Falkenpost // Pixabay
#35. Cuba
California
– Number of residents: 33,379
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 1,289,875
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.9%
– #7 most common country of origin
17 / 50Evgeniya Uvarova // Shutterstock
#34. Argentina
California
– Number of residents: 34,972
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 194,435
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #39 most common country of origin
18 / 50Prin Adulyatham // Shutterstock
#33. Egypt
California
– Number of residents: 36,571
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 191,452
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #40 most common country of origin
19 / 50Maksym Kozlenko // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Fiji
California
– Number of residents: 36,708
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
National
– Number of residents: 47,004
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.1%
– #86 most common country of origin
20 / 50Creativa Images // Shutterstock
#31. Indonesia
California
– Number of residents: 39,827
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 96,229
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #62 most common country of origin
21 / 50Tupungato // Shutterstock
#30. France
California
– Number of residents: 41,041
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 181,554
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #41 most common country of origin
22 / 50Michal Knitl // Shutterstock
#29. Afghanistan
California
– Number of residents: 41,596
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 101,548
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #59 most common country of origin
23 / 50USACE HQ , JIM GORDAN, CIV, USACE // Wikicommons
#28. Iraq
California
– Number of residents: 43,767
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 225,038
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #38 most common country of origin
24 / 50Catarina Belova // Shutterstock
#27. Brazil
California
– Number of residents: 45,738
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 433,479
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #20 most common country of origin
25 / 50Alexander Canas Arango // Shutterstock
#26. Colombia
California
– Number of residents: 46,851
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
National
– Number of residents: 761,374
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
– #12 most common country of origin
26 / 50Saqib Rizvi // Shutterstock
#25. Pakistan
California
– Number of residents: 50,070
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 376,127
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #25 most common country of origin
27 / 50Pascal Müller // Unsplash
#24. Laos
California
– Number of residents: 50,375
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 181,546
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.4%
– #42 most common country of origin
28 / 50Vannrith Va // Unsplash
#23. Cambodia
California
– Number of residents: 52,984
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 151,066
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.3%
– #46 most common country of origin
29 / 50Unsplash
#22. Ukraine
California
– Number of residents: 56,119
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
National
– Number of residents: 345,250
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #28 most common country of origin
30 / 50Marek Poplawski // Shutterstock
#21. Honduras
California
– Number of residents: 61,934
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 651,123
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.5%
– #16 most common country of origin
31 / 50Elena Simona Craciun // Shutterstock
#20. Nicaragua
California
– Number of residents: 62,317
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 251,913
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #33 most common country of origin
32 / 50Jack Bkk // Shutterstock
#19. Thailand
California
– Number of residents: 67,699
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 255,345
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
– #32 most common country of origin
33 / 50Viacheslav Lopatin // Shutterstock
#18. Russia
California
– Number of residents: 67,710
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.6%
National
– Number of residents: 391,641
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #22 most common country of origin
34 / 50Spetsnaz1991 // Wikicommons
#17. Armenia
California
– Number of residents: 71,559
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 86,804
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.2%
– #68 most common country of origin
35 / 50Christian Vinces // Shutterstock
#16. Peru
California
– Number of residents: 72,619
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 451,076
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
– #18 most common country of origin
36 / 50Max Pixel
#15. Germany
California
– Number of residents: 76,353
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.7%
National
– Number of residents: 560,368
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.3%
– #17 most common country of origin
37 / 50Diego Delso // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Hong Kong
California
– Number of residents: 103,152
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
– Number of residents: 231,275
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.5%
– #36 most common country of origin
38 / 50Unsplash
#13. Japan
California
– Number of residents: 106,436
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.0%
National
– Number of residents: 345,140
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.8%
– #29 most common country of origin
39 / 50User:Colin // Wikimedia Commons
#12. United Kingdom
California
– Number of residents: 128,902
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 698,612
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.6%
– #14 most common country of origin
40 / 50Unsplash
#11. Canada
California
– Number of residents: 129,491
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.2%
National
– Number of residents: 808,566
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.8%
– #11 most common country of origin
41 / 50PIxabay
#10. Taiwan
California
– Number of residents: 180,595
– Percent of foreign born residents: 1.7%
National
– Number of residents: 381,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #24 most common country of origin
42 / 50Ninara // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Iran
California
– Number of residents: 206,245
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.0%
National
– Number of residents: 382,260
– Percent of foreign born residents: 0.9%
– #23 most common country of origin
43 / 50Kobby Dagan // Shutterstock
#8. Guatemala
California
– Number of residents: 281,344
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.7%
National
– Number of residents: 979,098
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.2%
– #10 most common country of origin
44 / 50Kys951 // Wikimedia Commons
#7. South Korea
California
– Number of residents: 317,966
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
National
– Number of residents: 1,044,634
– Percent of foreign born residents: 2.4%
– #9 most common country of origin
45 / 50JMRAFFi // Wikimedia Commons
#6. El Salvador
California
– Number of residents: 438,296
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.2%
National
– Number of residents: 1,381,008
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.1%
– #5 most common country of origin
46 / 50Kriangkrai Thitimakorn // Shutterstock
#5. India
California
– Number of residents: 505,205
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.8%
National
– Number of residents: 2,561,906
– Percent of foreign born residents: 5.8%
– #2 most common country of origin
47 / 50Quangpraha // Pixabay
#4. Vietnam
California
– Number of residents: 519,024
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
National
– Number of residents: 1,336,988
– Percent of foreign born residents: 3.0%
– #6 most common country of origin
48 / 50Sean Pavone // Shutterstock
#3. China
California
– Number of residents: 663,383
– Percent of foreign born residents: 6.3%
National
– Number of residents: 2,162,395
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.9%
– #3 most common country of origin
49 / 50Joseph Oropel // Shutterstock
#2. Philippines
California
– Number of residents: 844,794
– Percent of foreign born residents: 8.0%
National
– Number of residents: 1,983,939
– Percent of foreign born residents: 4.5%
– #4 most common country of origin
50 / 50Arturo Chavez // Wikimedia Commons
#1. Mexico
California
– Number of residents: 4,076,121
– Percent of foreign born residents: 38.6%
National
– Number of residents: 11,250,541
– Percent of foreign born residents: 25.6%
– #1 most common country of origin