Bill allowing medical marijuana at California schools moves forward

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California students may soon be able to take medical marijuana on school grounds.

The State Assembly approved a bill that lets school boards decide whether parents can give medical marijuana to their children.

It would allow the use of marijuana in non-smoking form.

The bill now heads to the State Senate for approval

