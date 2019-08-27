Bill allowing medical marijuana at California schools moves forward

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California students may soon be able to take medical marijuana on school grounds.
The State Assembly approved a bill that lets school boards decide whether parents can give medical marijuana to their children.
It would allow the use of marijuana in non-smoking form.
The bill now heads to the State Senate for approval
