Bill Clinton released from Southern California hospital

Former first lady and former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives at the University of California Irvine Medical Center in Orange, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. Former President Clinton spent a fourth night at the Southern California hospital where he is recovering from an infection but is expected to be released Sunday after making great progress, a spokesman said. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

ORANGE, Calif. (AP) — Bill Clinton was released Sunday from the Southern California hospital where he had been treated for an infection.

The former president was released around 8 a.m. from the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

Clinton, 75, was admitted Tuesday to the hospital southeast of Los Angeles with an infection unrelated to COVID-19, officials said.

Clinton spokesman Angel Ureña had said Saturday that Clinton would remain hospitalized one more night to receive further intravenous antibiotics. But all health indicators were “trending in the right direction,” Ureña said.

An aide to the former president said Clinton had a urological infection that spread to his bloodstream.

“President Clinton has continued to make excellent progress over the past 24 hours,” Ureña said.

Hillary Clinton has been with her husband at the hospital. She returned with daughter Chelsea around 8 a.m. Saturday in an SUV accompanied by secret service agents.

President Joe Biden said Friday night that he had spoken to Bill Clinton, and the former president “sends his best.”

“He’s doing fine; he really is,” Biden said during remarks at the University of Connecticut.

“He is in great spirits and has been spending time with family, catching up with friends, and watching college football,” said Ureña’s Saturday statement.