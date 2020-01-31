Bill to boost California housing development fails in state Senate

SACRAMENTO (KRON) — State lawmakers are back to the drawing board after rejecting a bill that would’ve increased housing production in California.

With the defeat of SB 50, the state will now try to move forward to address the housing shortage.

California senators weren’t completely sold on Sen. Scott Wiener’s (D-San Francisco) final pitch for for SB50, the bill aimed to dramatically boost housing development near jobs and public transit corridors.

It failed on the floor Thursday, dividing the state’s democratic majority and coming up short with an 18-15 vote.

“The aggressive bold action that we need is going to be controversial, no matter what it is,” Sen. Wiener said.

The Governor would not take a stance on the bill this week but did say no matter how the vote played out, there will be work on legislation to increase housing production.

SB50’s collapse comes after a two year effort to get it through the senate. Critics say it would’ve crowded lands zoned for single-family homes or lead to more gentrification.

Sen. wiener said Thursday he’s now working to file new housing production proposals.

State leaders have set a goal to build 3.5 million homes by 2025.

“Everyone needs to get ready for some compromise. A housing production bill will succeed this year,” said Senate Pro Tem Toni Atkins.

The deadline to file new bills is Feb. 21.