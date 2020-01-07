Billionaire businessman’s son found dead at 27 in Beverly Hills home

BEVERLY HILLS (KRON) – The son of billionaire businessman Ron Burkle has been found dead in his Beverly Hills home, according to reports.
Andrew Burkle was 27-years-old.
People reports the son of Hollywood producer Ronald Burkle was pronounced dead Monday.
“It is with the deepest regret and sadness that we announce the death of Andrew C. Burkle on January 6, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California,” the family said in a statement to People. “He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.”
His cause of death has not been released.
His father, Ronald Burkle, is co-founder and managing partner of The Yucaipa Companies, LLC. and also co-owns the Pittsburgh Penguins.
