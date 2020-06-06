Black Lives Matter mural painted on street leading to California State Capitol building

Video: @guysonthegrid

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) — As protests continue across the nation following the killing of George Floyd, California took things one step further by sharing a message right in front of the Capitol building.

A “Black Lives Matter” mural was painted on the street that leads to the Capitol building in Sacramento.

In Washington D.C., city workers and volunteers painted the words Black Lives Matter in enormous bright yellow letters on the street leading to the White House.

George Floyd died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes while he was handcuffed and lying on the ground.

Video shared online sparked outrage worldwide and people continue to fight for justice nearly two weeks after Floyd’s death.

