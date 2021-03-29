Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani go crab fishing in Monterey

MONTEREY, Calif. (KRON) – Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani visited California’s Central Coast over the weekend to try their hands at some local crab fishing.

Chris’ Fishing and Whale Watching posted a photo of the power couple proudly showing off the crab they caught over the weekend.

“Thank you Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton for coming and enjoying an amazing day on the Bay with us,” the company wrote on Facebook.

Chris’ Fishing said the couple had caught 50 Sanddabs and 17 crabs in a day.

“The Voice” co-stars got engaged last October in Oklahoma, where Shelton lives.

The two stars met as judges on the singing competition show years ago. After Shelton divorced Miranda Lambert and Stefani divorced her husband Gavin Rossdale in 2015, the two later began dating.

The two have recorded duets together, including “Nobody But You,” which won a CMT Music Award.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.