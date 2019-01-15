Blizzard expected to hit Sierra, northern Nevada Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: Caltrans District 3) [ + - ] Video

RENO (AP) - Forecasters say a big winter storm is headed for the Sierra and much of northern Nevada, with snowfall possible on valley floors beginning late Tuesday and blizzard conditions expected in the mountains by Thursday.

The National Weather Service in Reno says as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of new snow is possible in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe into Thursday.

Weather watches, including an Avalance Watch, are set for the Tahoe area into Thursday night.

Two to 4 feet (61 to 122 centimeters) of snow is possible Wednesday night and Thursday above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters).

The weather service says travel could be difficult to impossible later Wednesday through Thursday with periods of white-out conditions possible.

If you're planning on traveling to Tahoe, it's advised to wait until the storm is over.

An Avalanche Watch has been issued by the Sierra Avalanche Center for the Central Sierra Nevada including the Tahoe Basin from 4pm Wed-7am Fri. For more details go to https://t.co/TZfpnXKIZ5 #CAwx #NVwx pic.twitter.com/EaFgP0Op6a — NWS Reno (@NWSReno) January 15, 2019

Snow is starting to blanket the Sierra mountain passes. Chain controls are up on US 50 between Twin Bridges and Meyers. Please watch your speed and be alert for snow removal equipment. #TrafficAlert pic.twitter.com/mStIzPW8NK — Caltrans District 3 (@CaltransDist3) January 15, 2019

