Blizzard expected to hit Sierra, northern Nevada
RENO (AP) - Forecasters say a big winter storm is headed for the Sierra and much of northern Nevada, with snowfall possible on valley floors beginning late Tuesday and blizzard conditions expected in the mountains by Thursday.
The National Weather Service in Reno says as much as 4 feet (1.2 meters) of new snow is possible in the upper elevations around Lake Tahoe into Thursday.
Weather watches, including an Avalance Watch, are set for the Tahoe area into Thursday night.
Two to 4 feet (61 to 122 centimeters) of snow is possible Wednesday night and Thursday above 7,000 feet (2,133 meters).
The weather service says travel could be difficult to impossible later Wednesday through Thursday with periods of white-out conditions possible.
If you're planning on traveling to Tahoe, it's advised to wait until the storm is over.
