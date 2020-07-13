Body found at Lake Piru where Naya Rivera went missing, sheriff announces

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Sheriff’s Office said Monday morning a body has been found at Lake Piru, where missing Hollywood actress Naya Rivera disappeared nearly a week ago while on a boating trip with her young son.

Authorities said the recovery is currently in progress and that a news conference has been scheduled for 2 p.m.

The boy told investigators that he and his mother went swimming and he got back on the boat, but “his mom never made it out of the water,” Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Donoghue said.

Authorities said they believe Rivera drowned in the lake.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Latest Stories: