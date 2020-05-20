Body found on Venice Beach identified as ex-WWE star Shad Gaspard

LOS ANGELES (KRON) – A body discovered on Venice Beach Wednesday morning has been identified as that of missing WWE star Shad Gaspard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
KTLA reports authorities found Gaspard’s body in the sand about halfway between Venice Beach pier and the lifeguard headquarters.
There were no apparent indicators of foul play, authorities said.
The Coast Guard and other agencies have been searching for Gaspard since the 39-year-old disappeared while swimming with his 10-year-old son on Sunday.
