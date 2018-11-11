Boil water advisory issued to more communities affected by Camp Fire

Image copyright 2018 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - More communities in Butte County are now being advised to boil water due to the Camp Fire.

The boil water advisory has been issued to those who live in:

Big Bend Mobile Home Park

Gran Mutual Water Company

Blue Oak Terrace Mutual Water System

On Saturday, Paradise Irrigation District announced that the water may not be safe to drink.

This is a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness as much of our water delivery system has been dewatered, which can allow contaminates to enter the water system.

The #CampFire is affecting these water systems: Big Bend Mobile Home Park, Gran Mutual Water Company and Blue Oak Terrace Mutual Water System. The @CaWaterBoard, the Division of Drinking Water & @BC_PubHealth have issued boil water advisories for customers of these systems. — Butte County, CA (@CountyofButte) November 11, 2018

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES