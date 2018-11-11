California

Boil water advisory issued to more communities affected by Camp Fire

By:

Posted: Nov 11, 2018 08:51 AM PST

Updated: Nov 11, 2018 08:51 AM PST

BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - More communities in Butte County are now being advised to boil water due to the Camp Fire. 

The boil water advisory has been issued to those who live in:

  • Big Bend Mobile Home Park
  • Gran Mutual Water Company
  • Blue Oak Terrace Mutual Water System

On Saturday, Paradise Irrigation District announced that the water may not be safe to drink. 

This is a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness as much of our water delivery system has been dewatered, which can allow contaminates to enter the water system. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Bay Area News

Video Center

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected

  • Download the free KRON4 News App
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Download the free KRON4 News App