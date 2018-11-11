Boil water advisory issued to more communities affected by Camp Fire
BUTTE COUNTY (KRON) - More communities in Butte County are now being advised to boil water due to the Camp Fire.
The boil water advisory has been issued to those who live in:
- Big Bend Mobile Home Park
- Gran Mutual Water Company
- Blue Oak Terrace Mutual Water System
On Saturday, Paradise Irrigation District announced that the water may not be safe to drink.
This is a safety precaution to avoid stomach or intestinal illness as much of our water delivery system has been dewatered, which can allow contaminates to enter the water system.
