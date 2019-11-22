Boy, 13, arrested in school shooting threat in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say a 13-year-old boy was arrested and a gun was seized after classmates overheard him threatening to shoot up his Los Angeles-area middle school.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva says deputies serving a search warrant Thursday at the boy’s home found a rifle and 100 rounds of ammunition.
The sheriff says the teen threatened to shoot classmates and staff on Friday at Animo Mae Jemison Charter Middle School in Willowbrook.
He says the boy was arrested at his home on suspicion of making criminal threats.
Undersheriff Tim Murakami tweeted Friday that deputies also seized an AR-15-style rifle, a list of intended victims and a drawing of the school.
Investigators are trying to determine where he got the gun. Officials said earlier that it’s an unregistered but Villanueva said it does have a serial number.
This story is developing. Check back for updates
