Boyz II Men, Ginuwine set to perform at Stockton Arena

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 26: (L-R) Charlie Wilson and Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris, and Shawn Stockman of music group Boyz II Men perform onstage during the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Tickets went on sale Thursday for a concert bringing back 1990s vibes with the hit R&B group Boyz II Men performing at the Stockton Arena on Sept. 25 with a feature performance from Ginuwine.

Boyz II Men, whose debut album came out in 1991, has famous hits including “End of the Road,” “I’ll Make Love to You,” “One Sweet Day” and “Motownphilly.”

Ginuwine, most known for his song “Pony,” also began his R&B career in the 90s.

According to Stockton Arena officials, people attending the concert must self-attest that they are fully vaccinated or have received a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of entrance.

Doors for the concert open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets to the concert can be purchased by tapping here.